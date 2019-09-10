Chloe x Halle perform a cover of The Platters' "Enchanged" for "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix released a new video Tuesday featuring Chloe X Halle performing "Enchanted" for El Camino: A Breaking Bad movie. El Camino premieres Oct. 11 and all seasons of Breaking Bad are available for streaming on Netflix.

Chloe X Halle cover The Platters' "Enchanted" over a montage of classic Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) clips from Breaking Bad. You'll see Jesse's tragic relationship with Jane (Krysten Ritter) and all the beatings he took, from Hank (Dean Norris), from Tuco (Raymond Cruz) and even from Walter White (Bryan Cranston) himself.

El Camino picks up with Jesse on the run after the events of the Breaking Bad finale. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan wrote and directed the film. Paul himself produces the film along with Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth and Diane Mercer.

A teaser trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad movie features Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) refusing to answer questions about Jesse under interrogation. No other cast for El Camino has yet been revealed.

Set after the events of Breaking Bad, El Camino will not overlap with AMC's prequel series Better Call Saul. Paul also provides a voice and produces Netflix's animated series Bojack Horseman.