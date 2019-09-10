Cameron Mathison shared news of his cancer diagnosis and scheduled surgery to remove the tumor in an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Cameron Mathison shared on his Instagram that he had an MRI showing a tumor consistent with Renal Cell Carcinoma. Mathison announced the diagnosis on the air on Home & Family yesterday.

"The good news is that it hasn't spread to any other organs," Mathison's post reads. "They say my healthy lifestyle and diet has no doubt helped keep it from growing and spreading to other areas, as doctors think it's been growing in me for minimum 10 years."

Mathison said he is scheduled for surgery Thursday. "I was hoping to receive positive thoughts, prayers, or whatever you feel comfortable with, on 9/12 (my surgery is at 1pm PST)," Mathison wrote.

The Instagram post came under a photo of Mathison with his family, who are among the many relatives and coworkers he credits with supporting him through this diagnosis.

"Vanessa, Lucas and Leila have been absolutely amazing with their love and support ... as have my mom, dad, brother, and everyone at Home and Family, Hallmark, and ET," Mathison said.

Mathison co-hosts Hallmark's morning show and Entertainment Tonight. He has also starred in many Hallmark original movies after a tenure on the soap opera All My Children. He did not indicate whether he would take a break from any of shows after surgery.