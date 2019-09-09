Actress Sara Gilbert attends the 20th annual Race To Erase MS gala in Los Angeles in 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor John Goodman attends the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Katey Sagal will return for Season 2 of "The Conners." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Married with Children and Sons of Anachy alum Katey Sagal is to return for Season 2 of the ABC sitcom, The Conners.

Sagal's character Louise, a possible love interest for widower Dan Conner (John Goodman,) was introduced in Season 1 of the show, which is a spin-off of Roseanne.

"We're excited to welcome @KateySagal back this season! It's going to be a fun one. #TheConners," the show's official Twitter account said Monday.

Sagal retweeted the post and added a smiley face and "!"

Season 2 is set to premiere on Sept 24.

"In the wake of Emilio's deportation, Jackie steps into the role of a paternal figure and creates a meticulous birth plan for Becky; but as the Conners know, nothing ever goes according to plan. Meanwhile, Darlene is tangled in a complex love triangle with David and Ben, and -- like her mother -- Harris is caught up in a problem of her own," an ABC press release said.

The sitcom stars Laurie Metcalf as Jackie, Sara Gilbert as Darlene, Lecy Goranson as Becky, Michael Fishman as D.J., Emma Kenney as Harris, Ames McNamara as Mark, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner, Johnny Galecki as David and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.

Emilio was played by Rene Rosado in Season 1.