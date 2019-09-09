Sept. 9 (UPI) -- TLC announced Monday that new episodes of Outdaughtered would premiere Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m.. The new episodes constitute the continuation of Season 4.

The reality show follows parents Adam and Danielle Busby as they raise quintuplets along with their other children. The two-hour premiere commemorates the quintuplets' fourth birthday. Their older sister Blayke turns eight as well. The TLC press release mentions a luau-themed birthday party.

Some of the milestones the quintuplets will face this season include nighttime potty training, a dude ranch trip, eye surgery for Hazel and potential new living arrangements according to the TLC press release. Riley also gets the choice to start Kindergarten a year early, which really is a choice Danielle and Adam have to make. Riley's four sisters would enter school on schedule a year later.

There's drama for Adam and Danielle too as Adam has to leave for numerous business trips, while Danielle starts a new business at home. New clips also show Adam struggling to keep a surprise party a secret for Danielle.

Outdaughtered premiered in 2016 when Danielle gave birth to quintuplets Olivia, Ava, Hazel, Parker and Riley. TLC Go is also airing new episodes of Outdaughtered: Inside the Episode for fans to explore every Tuesday after regular episodes premiere on TLC.