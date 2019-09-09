Actress Beth Behrs attends the premiere of "The Female Brain" in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Keegan-Michael Key attends the premiere of "Toy Story 4" in Los Angeles on June 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Joe Keery will be a guest star on Season 3 of "No Activity." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Joe Keery, who is best known for playing Steve on Stranger Things, has landed a guest spot on the Funny or Die series, No Activity.

Season 3 of the cop comedy is set to premiere on CBS All Access later this fall.

Other first-time guest stars booked for this season include Beth Behrs from Two Broke Girls, Keegan-Michael Key from Key & Peele, Dylan McDermott from The Practice and Paula Pell from A.P. Bio.

"They will be joined by returning guest stars including Jake Johnson as disgraced Detective Haldeman, Sunita Mani as dispatch operator Fatima, Jason Mantzoukas as an undercover FBI agent, Amy Sedaris as dispatch's mother hen Janice and J.K. Simmons as Leon, the internal affairs investigator with a fondness for deep sea fishing," a press release from the streaming service said.