"The Righteous Gemstones" star John Goodman attends the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Danny McBride's HBO series "The Righteous Gemstones" will be returning for a second season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- HBO has renewed Danny McBride's comedy series The Righteous Gemstones for a second season.

The renewal comes four episodes into the first season, which premiered in August.

McBride, John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, Walton Goggins, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz and Greg Alan Williams star in the series which follows a famous televangelist family.

McBride created The Righteous Gemstones and also serves as an executive producer, director and writer. David Gordon Green and Jody Hill are executive producing and directing.

"Danny, Jody and David are among our favorite collaborators, and we're thrilled that their take on a family comedy has been met with such enthusiasm," executive vp, HBO programming Amy Gravitt said in a statement.

"We cannot wait to share the next steps in the Gemstone family's epic journey. Hallelujah!" she continued.

McBride, Green and Hill's Rough House Pictures have also produced Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals for HBO.