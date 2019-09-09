Amanda Peet has joined the cast of "Dirty John" Season 2 on USA Network, now in production. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- USA Network announced Monday it would air the second season of Dirty John. The first season aired on Bravo. Christian Slater and Amanda Peet star in the new season.

Slater and Peet play all-new characters in Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story. Based on the true story of the Broderick divorce and double murder, Season 2 is an all-new Dirty John story for this anthology series.

Betty Broderick is currently serving 32 years to life for murdering her ex-husband Daniel and his second wife Linda in 1989. Dirty John will span Betty (Pete) and Daniel (Slater) meeting in college in the '60s, through their divorce and the murders according to USA's press release.

Season 1 of Dirty John told the true story of John Meehan (Eric Bana) and Debra Newell (Connie Britton), whose daughter Terra (Julia Garner) killed Meehan in an act of self defense. The season was based on the Dirty John podcast and Britton earned a Golden Globe nomination for her work.

Dan Broderick went to medical and law school, so his story has a medical theme in common. More so, Dirty John series creator Alexandra Cunningham saw thematic similarities in both stories.

"The first season of Dirty John was a story of twisted love and coercive control," Cunningham said in USA's press release. "Both these insidious elements are also present in and integral to the story of Betty Broderick, whom I have wanted to write about since I became a writer."

Slater will conclude the final season of his USA drama Mr. Robot beginning Oct. 6. He will also appear in Dr. Death for Universal Content Productions which also produces Dirty John. Peet comes off Amazon's original series The Romanoffs. Maggie Kiley, Kat Chandler, Meera Menon and Shannon Kohli are some of the directors currently filming Season 2 of Dirty John on the Universal Studios lot in Los Angeles.