Jenna Coleman, Ellie Bamber to star in BBC's 'The Serpent'

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Victoria and Doctor Who alum Jenna Coleman, Billy Howle from Dunkirk and Ellie Bamber from Les Misérables have signed on to star in the BBC/Netflix limited series, The Serpent.

They join a cast led by the previously announced Tahar Rahim, who plays Charles Sobrhaj, "one of the most elusive criminals of the 20th century," a press release said.

Filming is underway in Thailand on the fact-based, eight-part drama about the main suspect in the murders of up to 20 young Western travelers across India, Thailand and Nepal in 1975-76.

"Psychopath, con man, thief and master of disguise, having slipped repeatedly from the grasp of authorities worldwide, by 1976 serial killer Sobhraj was Interpol's most wanted man and had arrest warrants on three different continents," the synopsis said.

The series was written by Richard Warlow and Toby Finlay.

"The Serpent intoxicated me into the dark seductive world of Charles Sobhraj. I'm so looking forward to delving into hippie trail depths and bringing to life this unfathomable real life story alongside Tahar, Billy, Ellie, Tom, Richard and the wonderful cast and production team for the BBC and Netflix," Coleman said in a statement.