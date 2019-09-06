Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Ovation released the first trailer for their revival of Inside the Actors Studio on Friday. Inside the Actors Studio premieres Sunday, Oct. 13 at 10 p.m.

James Lipton hosted the original Inside the Actors Studio interview show. Lipton would interview actors such as Robin Williams, Halle Berry and Meryl Streep about their process and tips for aspiring actors. The show ran for 22 seasons on Bravo.

In Ovation's version, a rotating group of actors interviews their colleagues. Interviewers include Alec Baldwin, Jane Lynch and Ellen Burstyn. Ovation NOW previously announced Burstyn would interview Al Pacino. The new trailer shows Lynch interview David Oyelowo and Henry Winkler.

"I didn't work for 14 months," Oyelewo said in the trailer. "It was a moment in our marriage where [my wife and I] fell so much deeper in love. I remember us being in bed one day and we just turned to each other and said, 'We're all we have but isn't it amazing that we have each other.'"

Oyelowo played Martin Luther King, Jr. in the film Selma and his film Don't Let Go opened last week. Winkler has been an actor and director since playing The Fonz on Happy Days. He currently stars as an acting coach on HBO's comedy Barry.

Winkler said, "One of the first lessons that I have learned, if you do not let what you want go, there is no reason you cannot wind up where you want to be."

Kelsey Grammer interviews his Cheers and Frasier director James Burrows. Grammer played Frasier Crane in both series. His most recent role was on Fox's legal drama Proven Innocent, which Fox canceled. In the trailer, Grammer speaks.

"Actors are supposed to defend their character," Grammer said. "Eventually the only expert or the only professional opinion on a certain character is the actor who plays him. You always encourage people to fight for what was right for their character.

Ovation is airing classic episodes of Inside the Actors Studio Sundays at noon. They are also available to stream at Ovation NOW. Elia Kazan, Cheryl Crawford and Robert Lewis founded The Actors Studio in 1974 based on the techniques of Lee Strassberg. Lipton became the Dean of the program and created the MFA seminar Inside the Actors Studio.