Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Erick Rowan blindsided and assaulted Roman Reigns on Smackdown before he admitted to being the one behind the attacks against The Big Dog.

Rowan's attack came as Reigns was walking down to confront Daniel Bryan who was still demanding an apology. Rowan struck down Reigns from behind and viciously threw him into the steel steps followed by the outside ring post.

Rowan, inside the ring, hit Reigns with the Iron Claw and discussed secretly attacking Reigns for weeks along with how Bryan could never control him while they were a tag team.

Rowan then got ready to slam Reigns through the announcer's table when Bryan finally intervened. Bryan slapped Rowan in the face which angered him and caused the towering foe to slam Bryan through the table with an Iron Claw.

Reigns will be taking on Rowan at Clash of Champions on Sept. 15.

Also on Smackdown, the reinstated duo of Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks made Charlotte Flair their latest target after brutalizing Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch on Monday.

Bayley, who will be defending her title against Flair at Clash of Champions, said despite her alliance with Banks, that she is still the same person. Flair then arrived onto the scene followed by Banks which caused Flair to start attacking first.

Banks and Bayley eventually took Flair down and then happily took turns hitting The Queen with a steel chair.

Other moments from Smackdown included Elias defeating Ali in the King of the Ring Quarterfinals; Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville defeating Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a non-title match; Chad Gable defeating Andrade in the King of the Ring Quarterfinals; Aleister Black defeating Shelton Benjamin; Randy Orton and The Revival taking out WWE Champion Kofi Kingston with a Super RKO; and the 24/7 Championship changing hands multiple times before it was won by R-Truth, making him a 14-time 24/7 Champion.