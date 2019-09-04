Sharna Burgess will choreograph for "So You Think She Can Dance" after she left the cast of "Dancing with the Stars," Burgess announced on Instagram. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Sharna Burgess announced on Instagram Wednesday that she and former Dancing with the Stars co-star Artem Chigvintsev are now working for So You Think You Can Dance.

They are choreographing and rehearsing the Fox dance show.

"I'm about to head to my second rehearsal for So You Think You Can Dance because yes, I'm choreographing this week," Sharna said in her Instagram stories. "But guess what, it's not just me. I am choreographing with Artem."

Burgess was on ABC's Dancing with the Stars for seven years before the network announced she would not return for the 28th season this fall. Chigvintsev was a celebrity dance partner from 2009 to 2018 on Dancing. He had previously worked as a dancer on the 2006 season of Fox's So You Think You Can Dance.

"We have teamed up and we are doing a routine for So You Think," Burgess continued. "I can't tell you what it is. I can't tell you who it's with, but I can tell you it's a lot of fun and that you definitely shouldn't miss out on it."

So You Think You Can Dance is for dancers specifically, whereas Dancing with the Stars teaches celebrities to dance. Burgess was in good spirits about the opportunity to continue choreographing and dancing.

"It's wild that one door closes and then something else opens," Burgess said. "Opportunities appear and how the universe works in wonderful, mysterious and magical ways and you just have to trust it."

There seem to be no hard feelings over Dancing either as Burgess posted a photo of her lunch with host Tom Bergeron.

So You Think You Can Dance airs at 8 p.m. Mondays on Fox. The Season 16 finale airs Sept. 16.