Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The comedy Grace and Frankie will wrap up its run on Netflix with its seventh season.

Starring Jane Fonda, 81; Lily Tomlin, 80; Martin Sheen, 79; and Sam Waterston, 78; the show will air 94 episodes by its finale. It is about two women who bond after their husbands announce they are in love with each other and want to be together.

Season 6 is slated to premiere in January.

"It's thrilling and somehow fitting, that our show about the challenges, as well as the beauty and dignity of aging, will be the oldest show on Netflix," co-creators and show-runners Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris said in a joint statement Wednesday.

Fonda and Tomlin said in their own joint statement that they were both "delighted and heartbroken" about the news.

"We're so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We'll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we'll still be around. We've outlasted so many things -- just hope we don't outlast the planet," the women said.

The series debuted in 2015 and has earned 11 Primetime Emmy and six Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.