NBC to air 'Downton Abbey' special ahead of film opening

Actress Michelle Dockery attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Television personality Derek Hough attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

"Downton Abbey: A Grand Event" is to air on NBC Sept. 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The TV special Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event is set to air on NBC Sept. 19, the day before the film Downton Abbey opens in theaters.

Dancing with the Stars alum Derek Hough will host the program, which was filmed at Highclere Castle in England.

The castle is where the iconic costume drama was filmed for six seasons. Its big-screen sequel also was shot there.

Hough "will talk to the cast about what made the series so unique and appealing to millions, as well as how the series easily segues into the feature film," a press release said.

"In addition, celebrities will share their Downton obsession and talk about what made the show so addictive."

Set in 1927, the film will follow members of the wealthy Crawley family and their loyal servants as they bustle about the titular estate and prepare for a royal visit from Britain's King George V.

Returning from the series for the movie are Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Laura Carmichael, Brendan Coyle, Lesley Nicol, Tom Cullen, Kevin Doyle, Phyllis Logan, Sophie McShera and Joanne Froggatt.

The Emmy-winning series took place between 1912 and 1926. It ended its six- season run in 2016.