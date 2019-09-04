Emma Stone explains 'The Mind' in new Netflix docuseries

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Emma Stone narrates the upcoming Vox docu-series The Mind, Explained, premiering next week on Netflix.

"Why are memories so unreliable?" Stone asks.

A trailer released Wednesday shows a person explaining how 50 percent of our memories change over a year, even though we are convinced the details are accurate.

"For thousands of years, humans have seen dreams as some kind of window into our deeper selves," Stone says.

Another person discusses how different the mind looks during REM sleep versus all other times.

"We keep inventing new reasons to be anxious," Stone says. "Why do so many of us feel this way and what can we do about this?"

Anxiety is the most common mental illness, the trailer says.

"How can a brief encounter with a psychedelic drug have such dramatic and varied effects and what does that tell us about the mind?" Stone asks.

That question remains unanswered in the trailer. A Vox press release indicates the short-form series will cover memory, dreams, anxiety, mindfulness and psychedelics.

Stone is the Oscar-winning star of La La Land, The Favourite and Battle of the Sexes. She will next be seen in the sequel Zombieland: Double Tap reprising her role and playing 101 Dalmations villainess Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. She also starred on Netflix's series Maniac.

The Mind, Explained is set for release Sept. 12 on Netflix.