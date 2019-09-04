Chris Cooper cast in Season 2 of 'Homecoming'

Actor Stephan James attends the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer and actress Janelle Monae arrives at the 34th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in New York City on March 29. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Chris Cooper has signed up for a role in Season 2 of "Homecoming." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Chris Cooper will star in Season 2 of the Amazon anthology drama, Homecoming.

"This is starting to get unreal..." director Kyle Patrick Alvaraz tweeted Wednesday, along with the link to a news story about Cooper's casting.

Variety reported the actor will play a botanist and businessman in Season 2, which will co-star Janelle Monáe, Stephan James, and Hong Chau.

Season 1 of Homecoming featured James, Julia Roberts, Bobby Cannavale and Sissy Spacek. It focused on the people who worked at a mysterious government facility.

Cooper's credits include American Beauty, Adaptation, Seabiscuit and August: Osage County.