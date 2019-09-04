Chris Cooper cast in Season 2 of 'Homecoming'

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Chris Cooper will star in Season 2 of the Amazon anthology drama, Homecoming.
"This is starting to get unreal..." director Kyle Patrick Alvaraz tweeted Wednesday, along with the link to a news story about Cooper's casting.
Variety reported the actor will play a botanist and businessman in Season 2, which will co-star Janelle Monáe, Stephan James, and Hong Chau.
Season 1 of Homecoming featured James, Julia Roberts, Bobby Cannavale and Sissy Spacek. It focused on the people who worked at a mysterious government facility.
Cooper's credits include American Beauty, Adaptation, Seabiscuit and August: Osage County.