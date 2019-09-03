Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Fox's singing competition show The Masked Singer released a promo Tuesday previewing two new characters. A Masked Singer sneak preview airs Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. and Season 2 begins Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Thingamajig is first to perform for the judges in the new promo, singing Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow." Thingamajig has s a green furry spikey head and wears a plaid suit.

Butterfly is a bit more straightforward. The costume looks like a butterfly, albeit an apocalyptic turquoise butterfly. Butterfly rocks out to "Bang Bang" by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

On The Masked Singer, celebrities wear those elaborate costumes to disguise themselves and use voice disguisers when they speak. When they sing, the panel of judges has to guess who the celebrity singer is.

The Masked Singer was a ratings hit for Fox in the spring. They green lit Season 2 for the fall and Season 3 for 2020. T-Pain was the winner of Season 1, disguised as The Peacock.

Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong return as judges. Nick Cannon returns as host.