'Lost in Space,' 'Big Mouth,' more coming to NYCC

Nick Kroll will present a "Big Mouth" panel with new footage from Season 3 at New York Comic Con on Thursday, Oct. 3. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Netflix announced its New York Comic-Con lineup on Tuesday. The streaming service will present three panels, including its hit shows Lost in Space and Big Mouth, plus the world premiere of Daybreak. New York Comic-Con runs Oct. 3 through Oct. 6.

On Oct. 3, Big Mouth fans can see star/creator Nick Kroll along with other voice cast and producers to be announced at 5:30 p.m. for their panel. The animated show follows the raunchy adventures of little kids going through puberty. Kroll will show clips from the upcoming third season, to premiere in October on Netflix. Netflix also renewed Big Mouth through Season 6.

On Oct. 4, fans can see the world premiere of the new Netflix series Daybreak at 6:45 p.m. with stars Matthew Broderick, Colin Ford, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Jeanté Godlock, Cody Kearsley and Gregory Kasyan expected to attend. After a nuclear apocalypse on Homecoming night, gangs of teenagers try to survive the streets of Glendale, Calif. Executive producers Aron Eli Coleite, Brady Peyton and Jeff Fierson also plan to attend.

On Oct. 5, Lost In Space will give fans a first look at the second season, due later this year. Lost in Space reinvented the sci-fi classic for a modern generation with top of the line special effects and serious space drama. Cast members to be announced will present footage for the fans at 2 p.m.