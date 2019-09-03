Leslie Jones confirms 'SNL' exit, thanks Lorne Michaels

Leslie Jones thanked Lorne Michaels and the cast of "Saturday Night Live" on Twitter after confirming that she is exiting the show. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Leslie Jones confirmed on Twitter Tuesday that she is leaving NBC's Saturday Night Live after five seasons on the sketch comedy series.

Jones uploaded to Twitter images of the various characters she has played on SNL and gave thanks to producer and creator Lorne Michaels alongside her co-stars.

"You not only have my loyalty but you have my heart too! You have shown me skills I never imagined I had. I leave a better performer because of you," Jones said about Michaels.

"I will miss holding it down with Kenan everyday, I will miss Cecily's impression of me making me laugh at myself often, I will miss Kate's loving hugs and talks when I needed. And of course Colin, you porcelain-skinned Ken doll," she continued.

"And I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures I have coming up very soon!" the comedian concluded.

Jones was reported as leaving SNL in August. She is set to host a reboot of classic game show Supermarket Sweep and will be starring in a stand-up comedy special on Netflix in 2020.