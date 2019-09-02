Uriel Emil joins 'Casualty' cast

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Israeli actor Uriel Emil has joined the cast of the BBC medical drama, Casualty.

The Cleaning Up and The Great Fire actor will play paramedic Lev -- "steely and tough, but gentle at heart" -- later this month, according to a press release.

"I feel privileged and honored to be part of the Casualty clan and I hope the viewers will enjoy the fresh angle explored through my story line," Emil said.

"Uriel brings a fantastic, exciting energy to the table in his portrayal of the troubled Lev. As a Russian paramedic with a stormy past he's a really fresh and unique character in the Casualty mix, and I'm so looking forward to the audience getting to know him in what's going to be an explosive series," added Simon Harper, the show's executive producer.

The weekly series debuted in 1986.