New 'Into the Dark' movie explores horror of the double standard

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for September's Into the Dark movie on Friday. Pure premieres on the streaming service Friday, Sept. 6.

Each month, Into the Dark premieres a new, original horror film based on a holiday pertaining to that month. Pure takes place at a Purity Retreat which encourages teenaged women to abstain from sex.

Jahkara Smith plays Shay, attending her first Purity Retreat where Pastor Seth (Scott Porter) takes a special liking to her. As they prepare for Daughter's Day, Shay begins having terrifying visions. The trailer ends with Shay locked in a cage, screaming.

The official synopsis adds the detail that the girls attend the Purity Retreat with their fathers. One girl performs a ritual that unleashes a supernatural entity, but the synopsis is explicit that the male demands for purity are as frightening as the demon.

"The terrifying question emergest," the synopsis reads. "What is more dangerous: The demon they've unleashed, or the pressure to conform to their fathers' expectations?"

Hanna Macpherson directed Pure from a story by herself with Paul Fischer and Paul Davis. McKaley Miller, Annalisa Cochrane, Ciara Bravo, Jim Klock and T.C. Carter also star in Pure.

Blumhouse, the production house behind The Purge, Happy Death Day and Get Out, produces Into the Dark. The cast comes from horror lineage too. Smith is also a regular on AMC's horror series NOS4A2. Miller starred in Ma for Blumhouse. Carter was in the film Assassination Nation.