Helen McCrory, David Suchet lend voices to 'Dark Materials' characters

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Poirot icon David Suchet and Harry Potter alum Helen McCrory will lead the voice cast of the live-action and animated series based on Philip Pullman's novel, His Dark Materials.

Co-starring Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Andrew Scott, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the BBC and HBO drama explores a fantasy world that includes sentient, talking animals.

Other celebrity voice actors in the ensemble will include Cristela Alonzo, Joe Tandberg and Kit Connor.

"Lyra is the young protagonist of the story who lives in Jordan College, Oxford. Placed there at the request of her Uncle, Lord Asriel, she lives a sheltered life amongst the scholars and college staff while under the watchful protection of The Master and Librarian Scholar Charles," a synopsis said.