Mark Boal penning ABC's 'Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11' drama

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning producer and screenwriter Mark Boal has signed on to adapt Mitchell Zuckoff's book, Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11, as an ABC limited series.

Boal is known for penning the screenplays for Zero Dark Thirty and The Hurt Locker.

His latest drama is expected to premiere in 2021 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.

"Zuckoff's Fall and Rise chronicles the stories of those who were lost, saved and forever altered by the most heinous acts of terrorism on American soil. The television adaptation will attempt to be a portrait of American resilience in the face of tragedy and an accounting of 9/11's aftermath decades later," a network press release said.