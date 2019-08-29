'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he's finished chemo, is 'on the mend'

Alex Trebek said Season 36 of "Jeopardy!" is in production. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek said he's finished chemotherapy and is "on the mend" Thursday in a video update about his diagnosis earlier this year of pancreatic cancer.

Trebek, 79, said he's started production on Season 36 of the trivia-based game show.

"Let me tell you, it's going to be a good year," he said.

Trebek revealed his Stage 4 cancer diagnosis in March, saying that though the prognosis for the disease isn't often optimistic, he planned to fight it.

During his treatment, he continued taping episodes for Season 35, which featured a 32-game winning streak from professional gambler James Holzhauer. In May, Trebek revealed his tumors had shrunk by 50 percent.