Greg Berlanti, Julie Plec working on 'Chasing Hillary' series for Netflix

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Netflix is working on The Girls on the Bus, a new series inspired by a chapter of reporter Amy Chozick's 2018 book, Chasing Hillary.
The show is about "four female journalists who follow the every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, finding friendship, love, and a scandal that could take down not just the presidency but our entire democracy along the way," a press release said.
No casting has been announced yet.
Writing and producing the project are author Chozick and Julie Plec -- whose credits include The Vampire Diaries; The Originals; Legacies; and Roswell, New Mexico.
Greg Berlanti -- who is known for his work on Political Animals; the Arrow-verse shows; and Everwood -- is producing the show.
"Been cooking this one up all summer. So excited it found a home. @amychozick is an absolute writer-star and @GBerlanti and @SarahSoWitty are no slouches either," Plec tweeted.
Chasing Hillary is about the decade Chozick spent covering Hillary Clinton's pursuit of the U.S. presidency.