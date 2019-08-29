'Disenchantment' teases Elfo's return

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Netflix released a teaser for part two of Disenchantment on Thursday. The second part of Matt Groening's animated fairy tale Premieres Friday, Sept. 20 on Netflix and promises a full trailer next week.

The 30-second teaser begins with Eflo (voice of Nat Faxon) washing ashore, dead. Bean (voice of Abbie Jacobson) mourns Elfo at a funeral but finds she is able to talk to Elfo through a blue flame.

"Elfo, is that you?" Bean asks.

"Lady, you're the one that called me," a disgruntled Elfo says on the other line.

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening co-created Disenchantment with Josh Weinstein. Their irreverent take on fairy tales takes place in the kingdom of Dreamland. Princess Bean runs away from her castle with her personal demon Luci (voice of Eric Andre). Out in the kingdom, they met Elfo for adventures with ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, wailruses and more magical creatures.

A Netflix press releases promise part 2 of Disenchantment will explore realms beyond Dreamland.

10 episodes of Disenchantment premiered on Netflix in 2018. Part 2 consists of another 10 episodes. Other voices include Groening's The Simpsons star Tress MacNeil, Futurama stars John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche and David Herman with Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding and Lucy Montgomery.