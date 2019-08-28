'The Spy': Sacha Baron Cohen goes undercover in new trailer

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Sacha Baron Cohen stars as real-life Mossad agent Eli Cohen in the new trailer for upcoming Netflix limited series, The Spy.

The clip, released on Wednesday, features Cohen's character running a spy operation for Israel in Syria in the 1960s by gaining the trust of military and political leaders.

The job is taxing, requiring him to spend months away from his wife and kids. He begins to have trouble coming to terms with his double identity.

Gideon Raff, best known for creating Israeli series Prisoners of War, which inspired Showtime's Homeland, is writing and directing. Noah Emmerich, Hadar Ratzon Rotem and Waleed Zuaiter also star.

The Spy is set to arrive on Netflix on Sept. 6.

"The Spy, starring Sacha Baron Cohen, is inspired by the real-life story of former notorious Mossad agent, Eli Cohen, who successfully goes undercover in Syria and ultimately changed the course of Israel's history," reads the synopsis.

The Spy is a departure for Cohen who normally stars in comedic fare such as Borat, Bruno and most recently Showtime's Who is America?