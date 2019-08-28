TV stars Melissa McCarthy and Billy Gardell arrive at the 2010 CBS Up Front in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Comedian Billy Gardell has a new sitcom coming to CBS this fall. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Bob (Hearts) Abishola, a sitcom starring Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku, is set to premiere on CBS on Sept. 23.

The show will also feature Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr. and Gina Yashere.

"Bob, a middle-aged compression-sock businessman from Detroit, unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, Abishola, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over," a synopsis for the series said.

Gardell is best known for his work on the TV comedies Mike & Molly, My Name is Earl and Yes, Dear.

Olowofoyeku's credits include Westworld and Transparent.