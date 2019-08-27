Kristen Stewart will host "Saturday Night Live" on November 2. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Eddie Murphy arrives on the red carpet at the 87th Academy Awards at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles on February 22, 2015. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live has announced on Twitter its next round of guest hosts.

Eddie Murphy, a former SNL cast member, will be returning to host for the first time in 35 years on Dec. 21.

Murphy has started to return to the spotlight, recently appearing on Season 11 of Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. He will portray Ruby Ray Moore in Netflix's Dolemite Is My Name later this year.

Kristen Stewart will be hosting SNL on Nov. 2. The date coincides with Stewart's newest film, the new Charlie's Angels, which arrives in theaters on Nov. 15.

SNL also announced that Woody Harrelson will be hosting on Sept. 28 with musical guest Billie Eilish, Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be hosting on Oct. 5 with musical guest Taylor Swift, and David Harbour will be hosting on Oct. 12 with musical guest Camila Cabello.