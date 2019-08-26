Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Total Divas Season 9 will premiere Oct. 2 on E! and feature Ronda Rousey as a series regular, WWE announced Monday.

A teaser trailer for the new season was released featuring Rousey during her time in WWE and fellow new cast member Sonya Deville as she deals with being the first openly gay woman in WWE.

The new season also will feature returning WWE stars Nia Jax, Natalya, Naomi and Carmella along with Nikki and Brie Bella who will make guest appearances.

"I'm gonna do everything that I can to bring a spotlight to the women's evolution," Rousey says in the clip.

Rousey was last seen in WWE at WrestleMania 35 in April when she faced off against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championships. The match, which Lynch won, was the first main event in WrestleMania history to feature all women.

The Bella Twins, who have retired from in-ring competition, will appear in Total Divas spinoff Total Bellas when the reality series returns to E! with Season 5 in early 2020.