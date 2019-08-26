Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Good Morning America host Lara Spencer is "deeply sorry" for her remark about Prince George's interest in ballet.

Spencer, 50, apologized and met with male dancers during Monday's episode after mocking George's ballet lessons on the ABC morning show last week.

Good Morning America aired a segment Friday that mentioned George's interest in ballet. Spencer scoffed, saying, "We'll see how long that lasts" -- a comment she called "insensitive" in her apology.

"I screwed up," Spencer said Monday. "The comment I made about dance was insensitive, it was stupid and I am deeply sorry."

"I've spoken with several members of the dance community over the past few days. I have listened, I have learned about the bravery it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance," she told viewers.

Spencer sat down with professional dancers Robbie Fairchild, Travis Wall and Fabrice Calmels to hear their stories and personally apologize.

"For me the lesson is that words hurt, and it was not my intention, but it was insensitive and I thank you all for giving me the opportunity to apologize personally to you and for you guys coming in here to talk to me and to educate me and, again, I'm really sorry," Spencer told the dancers.

Spencer previously apologized in an Instagram post Saturday.

"My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday. From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it," she wrote.

Prince George is the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The royal couple are also parents to Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 16 months.