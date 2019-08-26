Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Former Blue's Clues hosts Steve and Joe return in a sneak peek at the show's upcoming reboot.

Nick Jr. released a preview Monday featuring Steve (Steve Burns), Joe (Donovan Patton) and new host Josh (Joshua Dela Cruz) in Blue's Clues & You!

Burns hosted the original Blue's Clues on Nickelodeon from 1996 to 2002, with Patton taking over from 2002 to 2006. The teaser shows Josh (Dela Cruz) call his "cousins" Steve and Joe for help picking Blue's snack.

"You're going to need to sit in your Thinking Chair for this news: Steve and Joe will be in the first episode of Blue's Clues & You!" Nick Jr. tweeted Monday.

Blue's Clue's & You! premieres Nov. 11 on Nick Jr. The show will feature several original characters, including Tickety Tock, Slippery Soap and Shovel, and new faces, including Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper's twins, Sage and Ginger.

Nickelodeon ordered 20 episodes of Blue's Clues & You! in March 2018. The reboot will again follow the adventures of Blue, a curious puppy.

"The new, modern version of Blue's Clues will capture all the original's creativity and visual identity for a whole new audience ready for its fun adventures and expertly designed problem-solving curriculum," Nickelodeon Group president Cyma Zarghami said.