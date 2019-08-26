Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Bachelorette alum Ben Zorn is engaged to be married.

The 30-year-old television personality proposed to his girlfriend, Stacy Santilena, Friday in Lake Tahoe, Calif.

Zorn announced the news in an Instagram post Sunday. He shared photos of himself popping the question on a dock on the lake.

"She said yes! Friday 8/23 I asked this beautiful women to marry me on the shores of Lake Tahoe, CA a place that's always meant so much to us," Zorn captioned the post.

"@ssantilena you are my best friend and I'm so lucky I get to call you mine!" he told his bride-to-be. "I couldn't be more excited to spend my future with you! Let the Wedding planning begin!"

Santilena confirmed the news in a post on her own account Sunday.

"On Friday August twenty-third at aproximately 6:30pm the most amazing man in world became mine forever! I still pinch myself everyday that he is my boyfriend, now I'm trying to wrap my head around him as my fiance! #ItsAlwaysBenYou," Santilena wrote.

"I never want to imagine this life without him now that I know what life is like with him!" she said. "@benzornlife thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world! Im so excited for forever with you!"

Bachelor producer Elan Gale and Bachelor in Paradise alums Kevin Wendt and Alexis Waters were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

Zorn competed in Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette and later appeared in Bachelor in Paradise Season 4. E! News reported Zorn and Santilena have been dating for two years.