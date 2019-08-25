New animated Marvel cartoons heading to Disney Junior, Disney Channel

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A new original animated series called Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends is set to debut on Disney Junior in 2021.

The first, full-length Marvel series for the Disney Junior audience is expected to follow the adventures of Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy.

"Preschool kids already love Spidey, so they'll be delighted to have Peter Parker thwipping across their screens in this new series," Cort Lane, senior vice president of Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment, said in a statement. "Everyone at Marvel is thrilled to launch our first preschool series on Disney Junior, the gold standard platform for the audience. We believe parents and kids will be excited about these stories filled with themes of friendship, cooperation, solving problems and using your abilities to help others."

Disney Junior's sister station Disney Channel said it ordered Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, an original cartoon based on Marvel's comic books about 13-year-old "super-genius" Lunella Lafayette and her "10-ton T-Rex."

Laurence Fishburne is a producer on the show.

"As an avid comic book fan, I am thrilled to be involved with Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Disney Channel is the perfect platform to explore this pint-sized female African American superhero and I can't wait for their audience to enjoy the lighthearted adventures of Lunella and Devil Dinosaur," Fishburne said in a press release.

The shows were first announced at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. this weekend.

No voice cast members have been revealed yet.