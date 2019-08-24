Hilary Duff to play Lizzie McGuire again in sequel series

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Hilary Duff will play a grownup version of her teen character in a Lizzie McGuire sequel series for Disney+.

The original sitcom aired on the Disney Channel 2001-04.

The followup show was announced at Friday's D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif.

"SURPRISE!!! I've been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ...and into her 30's #bringbackbutterflyclips #lizziemcguire #thisiswhatdreamsaremadeof #lizzieforpresident #DisneyPlus #D23Expo ..... Also, If you needed yet another reason to get Disney+ ....the #lizziemcguiremovie will be living there!" Duff, 31, wrote on Instagram.

Disney+ is scheduled to go live on Nov. 12.