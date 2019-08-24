Aaron Paul's 'Breaking Bad' sequel to debut on Netflix on Oct. 11

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Saturday that El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, starring Aaron Paul, will debut on Oct. 11.

"In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future," a press release from the streaming service said.

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan wrote and directed El Camino.

A brief teaser released on social media Saturday shows Charles Baker's supporting character Skinny Pete refusing to tell law enforcement officers where Jesse Pinkman (Paul) is.

No other casting has been revealed.

Starring Paul and Bryan Cranston, the New Mexico-set, crime drama Breaking Bad ran for five seasons on AMC from 2008 to 2013.

A prequel series led by Bob Odenkirk -- Better Call Saul -- has been airing on the cable network since 2015.