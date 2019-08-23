'Star Wars: The Mandalorian': First poster released for live-action series

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Disney released on Friday during its annual D23 convention in Anaheim, the first poster for live-action series Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

The poster features Pedro Pascal's armored bounty hunter walking along a desert planet alongside a spaceship.

The Mandalorian is the first-ever live-action Star Wars series. It is set to premiere on Disney's upcoming streaming service Disney + on Nov. 12.

Carl Weathers, Gian Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte also star. Jon Favreau serves as writer and executive producer.

The Mandalorian will take place between the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The show's title refers to the planet of Mandalore, the home world of franchise bounty hunters Jango Fett and his son Boba Fett.

Disney also announced that shows The World According to Jeff Goldblum and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is coming to Disney + on Nov. 12.

The poster for The World According to Jeff Goldblum features the actor holding onto his glasses in front of drawings of everyday items including ice cream and sneakers. "See the world through his eyes," Disney tweeted.

The poster for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series features a new group of classmates posing together next to the tagline "They're almost all in this together."

"Not a reboot. Not a sequel, The stat of something new," Disney tweeted.