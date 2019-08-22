Katy Perry supports Orlando Bloom at 'Carnival Row' premiere

Cast members Jared Harris (L) and Jamie Harris attend the premiere. Jared Harris plays Absalom Breakspear and Jaime Harris plays Sergeant Dombey in the series. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Arty Froushan (L) and actress Flora Ogilvy attend the premiere. Froushan plays Jonah Breakspeare in the series. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast members Cara Delevingne (L) and Bloom attend the premiere. Delevingne plays Vignette Stonemoss in the series. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Orlando Bloom (R) and his fiance, singer Katy Perry, attend the premiere. Bloom plays Rycroft Philostrate in the series. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Katy Perry showed her support for boyfriend Orlando Bloom at the premiere of his new show.

Perry, 34, and Bloom, 42, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Bloom's Amazon Prime series, Carnival Row, Wednesday at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

"Just a supportive girlfriend tonight. That's all. That's my role," Perry said in an Instagram Stories video on the Amazon Prime official account.

Bloom and Perry were all smiles as they kissed and posed for photos on the red carpet. Perry jokingly said in another clip that she allowed Bloom to walk on his "good side" for the camera.

"Your side wins tonight. It's your night, baby. You get your side tonight," she says. "We all have a side, and he wins tonight. It's his night."

Bloom's co-stars Cara Delevingne, David Gyasi and Tamzin Merchant also attended the premiere. The show also stars Karla Crome, Indira Varma and Scott Reid.

Carnival Row is a neo-noir fantasy drama created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham. The show was renewed for a second season in July ahead of its debut.

"Amazon and Legendary, our studio, they have been super supportive of the show," Bloom told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. "And, you know, it's exciting to be a part of a story that people hopefully will enjoy. That is what we're doing it for."

Carnival Row premieres Aug. 30 on Amazon Prime Video.