Hugh Laurie during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,593rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Hugh Laurie will next star in a BBC political thriller titled "Roadkill." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Hugh Laurie has signed on to star in an upcoming BBC political thriller titled Roadkill.

The four-part drama series will feature Laurie as a remorseless Conservative politician who must deal with undermining rivals and secrets from his past coming to the surface.

David Hare (Collateral) created Roadkill, wrote the script and is serving as an executive producer. Michael Keillor (Line of Duty, Strike) is directing.

"I can't wait to see him embody the fictional future of the Conservative party in Roadkill," Hare said in a statement.

The rest of the cast will be announced at a later date.

Laurie is being honored on Thursday at the Edinburgh International Television Festival with the Outstanding Achievement Award. The festival will also be hosting a retrospective "In Conversation With" segment featuring the actor.