David Attenborough to present BBC extinction documentary

David Attenborough will narrate the BBC One special "Extinction: The Facts." File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- David Attenborough will present a new BBC documentary about extinction and its effect on our world.

The network announced Thursday at the Edinburgh TV Festival that Attenborough, 93, will narrate the one-hour BBC One special Extinction: The Facts.

Extinction: The Facts explores the many species of plants and animals facing extinction and the impact of this loss on the planet and humanity. The documentary is part of the BBC's Our Planet Matters series, which includes the special Climate Change: The Facts.

"Even today a record number of wildfires are burning in the Amazon and a million species are threatened with extinction. We know our audience has a hunger to understand how these urgent environmental issues affect them, but more than that, what they themselves can do in their homes," BBC controller of factual commissioning Alison Kirkham said in a statement.

"We've proven with Big Blue Live, Climate Change: The Facts, Drowning in Plastic that we can bring big broad audiences to complicated environmental subjects," she added. "This is television that matters. And I'm thrilled David Attenborough continues to work with us to make it."

Attenborough is known for presenting the Life series of documentaries, Blue Planet and Our Planet. He most recently narrated Climate Change: The Facts, which premiered in April.