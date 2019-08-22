Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning reality series Born This Way is coming to a close.

A&E announced in a press release Thursday that the show will conclude with a six-part short form digital series and a one-hour linear series finale holiday special.

Born This Way premiered in 2015 and has aired four seasons on A&E. The series follows Rachel Osterbach, Sean McElwee, John Tucker, Steven Clark, Cristina Sanz, Megan Bombaars and Elena Ashmore, seven adults with Down syndrome.

A&E said the series finale will celebrate the spirit of the holiday season. The cast will reflect on their personal growth and the impact of the show on society's perception of people with disabilities.

"It's not often that you get to make television like Born This Way which has had such a positive impact on the world. The show unquestionably changed how society views people with Down syndrome and how people with Down syndrome see themselves," executive producer Jonathan Murray said in a statement.

"It has shown that no one should have to live with artificial limits placed upon them and all of us, no matter what challenges we face, want the same things -- independence, a chance for meaningful employment and a chance to contribute to our families and communities," he added.

The digital series will premiere later this year, while the series finale will air in December.