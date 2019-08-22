Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett explained on Good Morning America Thursday how it felt to come out as bi-sexual and present the first same-sex relationship ever on the series.

"It means a lot to me," she said about coming out on the show during Monday's episode where she met with her girlfriend Kristian Haggerty.

"I was just being myself and living my life and loving who I loved," she continued. "I just wanted to be honest with who I was and follow wherever my heart led me."

Burnett has received an overwhelming response to what happened, both negative and positive.

"Being criticized does hurt but I know that there's nothing that I can do to change how people are perceiving it or how they feel about it," she said about before noting that her parents have been very supportive.

Burnett, while appearing on the official Bachelor series podcast Bachelor Happy Hour, gave props to former contestant Jaimi King who was the franchise's first openly bisexual star.

"She walked so I could run," Burnett said.