Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Amazon Studios announced on Thursday that Season 3 of their legal thriller Goliath will premiere Oct. 4. A new trailer for the season also premiered on Thursday. Billy Bob Thornton returns as Billy McBride taking on Tallgrass Farms tycoon Wade Blackwood (Dennis Quaid), whose fracking caused a sinkhole that killed a woman.

"As Billy and his team pursue the truth, old enemies and personal demons resurface, forcing him to confront his own mortality," the official synopsis reads.

Amy Brenneman, Beau Bridges, Griffin Dunne, Sherilyn Fenn, Shamier Anderson, Julia Jones, Leslie Grossman, Graham Greene, and Illeana Douglas also guest star this season. Goliath regulars Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Ana de la Reguera, and Julie Brister also return.

The trailer suggests a ticking clock as a judge gives McBride two weeks to find enough evidence, otherwise he'll rule in favor of Blackwood.

David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro created Goliath. The show landed Thornton a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama.

Goliath is available to subscribers of Amazon Prime. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available.