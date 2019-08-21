Actress Christian Serratos arrives for the world premiere of "The Lone Ranger" in Anaheim in 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Christian Serratos is in talks to play the late singer-songwriter Selena Quintanilla in a new Netflix drama. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Christian Serratos, who plays Rosita on The Walking Dead, is in talks to portray Selena Quintanilla in Netflix's upcoming series about the slain Tejano music star.

Variety said it confirmed the 28-year-old actress is up for the lead role in the project, which was announced in December and has the support of Quintanilla's family.

Billboard.com said Serratos is trying to work out her schedule for The Walking Dead, which is shooting now in Atlanta, so she can begin filming Selena: The Series in Mexico within the next month.

Texas-born singer-songwriter Quintanilla was shot and killed by a former employee in 1995. She was 23.

Jennifer Lopez portrayed the artist in the 1997 movie, Selena.

Moisés Zamora -- whose credits include Star and American Crime -- is the Netflix show's writer and executive producer.