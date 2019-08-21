Tiffany Haddish attends the NBA Awards in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Octavia Spencer attends the New York premiere of "Luce" in July. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Bill Bellamy will star in a new Netflix limited series about black hair care mogul Madam C.J. Walker. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Bill Bellamy has joined the cast of the Netflix series Madam C.J. Walker.

Deadline reported Wednesday the 54-year-old actor and comedian will star in the new limited series about black hair care mogul Madam C.J. Walker, played by Octavia Spencer.

Madam C.J. Walker is based on the biography On Her Own Ground by A'Lelia Bundles. The show tells the story of Walker, who made her fortune developing and marketing a line of cosmetics and hair care products for black women in the 1900s.

Bellamy will play Sweetness, a smart and savvy banker who sees Madam Walker's success and tries to get in good with her. Bellamy confirmed his casting in a tweet Wednesday.

Madam C.J. Walker is written by Janine Sherman Barrois, Elle Johnson and Nicole Jefferson Asher, with Sherman Barrois and Johnson to serve as showrunners and executive produce with Spencer and LeBron James.

The series co-stars Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, Blair Underwood, Garrett Morris and Kevin Carroll and is slated to premiere in 2020.

Bellamy is known for the HBO stand-up series Def Comedy Jam. His previous TV credits include Fastlane, Hot in Cleveland and Insecure.