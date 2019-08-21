Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown and supermodel Christie Brinkley are among the contestants confirmed for Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars.

The cast was announced Wednesday morning on ABC's Good Morning America.

Also revealed as competitors for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are country music singer Lauren Alaina, actor James Van Der Beek, pro football player Ray Lewis, The Office alum Kate Flannery, singer Ally Brooke, NBA star Lamar Odom, actor Kel Mitchell and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Mary Wilson, a former member of the iconic Motown group The Supremes, was announced as a contestant later in the program.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are returning as hosts of the show, which is set to debut on Sept. 16.