Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will return with Season 3 on Dec. 6, the company announced on Monday alongside a teaser trailer.

The clip features Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) embarking on a stand-up comedy tour alongside her manager Susie (Alex Borstein).

"In 1960, an unmarried woman will take the pill so she can have as much sex as she wants and a married woman will just have a headache and call it a night," Midge says onstage.

The teaser also features Midge performing in front of soldiers and a quick look at new cast member Sterling K. Brown.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, takes place in the 1950s and also stars Marin Hinkle, Tony Shallhoub, Michael Zegen and Kevin Pollak.

The series earned 19 Emmy nominations including Best Comedy and Best Actress in a Comedy for Brosnahan.