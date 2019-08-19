Production begins on Season 3 of 'Killing Eve'

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Filming on Season 3 of the spy dramedy Killing Eve has begun, BBC America announced Monday.

Starring Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw, Season 2 of the show was nominated for nine Emmy Awards in June.

The third season will feature new cast members Harriet Walter and Danny Sapani, who have both appeared on the Netflix drama, The Crown.

Suzanne Heathcote has also taken over the role of showrunner from series creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The show is based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings. It is about MI6 agents hunting down a charismatic, international assassin.