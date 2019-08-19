Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Kate Upton detailed her issues with the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Watch What Happens Live, stating that it needs to be more inclusive.

Upton discussed the event with host Andy Cohen on Sunday after a fan asked about the rumors surrounding the fashion show not happening this year.

"We're sick of seeing the same body type. You have to be body inclusive now," the model said. "Every woman needs to be represented otherwise it's a snooze-fest."

Upton was also asked about appearing on the September cover of Health Magazine with an unretouched photo.

"It was a really hard decision to make because it was months after I gave birth to my little baby girl," she said.

"I thought it was really important because we're surrounded by so much retouching and social media and filters and we've kind of lost touch of what's real and what's not real," she continued. "For me this was a big step to put out a good image of being real and real expectations of what it's like after birth."

Upton gave birth to her first child Genevieve with her husband Justin Verlander in November.

Upton was recently a guest on The Tonight Show where she and host Jimmy Fallon challenged themselves to mimic dance moves from a set of 1980s exercise videos.