James Corden to host 'Late Late Show' through 2022

Comedian James Corden arrive on the red carpet at the "Ocean's 8" world premiere in 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Comedian James Corden and Julia Carey arrive on the red carpet at The 73rd Annual Tony Awards on June 9 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Talk show host James Corden will remain on "The Late Late Show" through 2022, CBS announced Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning comedian James Corden will host The Late Late Show through August 2022, CBS announced Monday.

Corden has been the chat show's star since March 23, 2015.

"James Corden has burned his way to the top of American television with a daring, energetic and inventive broadcast that stands out in the late-night space," David Nevins, chief creative officer for the CBS Corporation, said in a press release. "He is a host and performer whose considerable talents shine on every stage, and he has created a cutting-edge comedy factory with shows that have resonated across multiple platforms. James and his shows are a great source of pride to CBS, and it's exciting to extend our relationship well into the future."

Corden's music-themed segments "Carpool Karaoke" and "Crosswalk the Musical" frequently go viral, racking up millions of views on YouTube.

Earlier this summer, he hosted the Tony Awards ceremony honoring the best of Broadway.