'Downton Abbey' alum Dan Stevens to co-star in Netflix comedy, 'Eurovision'

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Downton Abbey and Legion alum Dan Stevens has signed up for a role in the Netflix comedy Eurovision.

Stevens -- who also starred in the big-screen blockbusters Beauty and the Beast and Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb -- will play Alexander Lemtov, a Russian contestant in the titular song contest.

He joins the previously announced Pierce Brosnan, Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in the cast.

David Dobkin -- whose credits include Wedding Crashers and The Judge -- is directing the project.

Filming is underway in Britain and Iceland.

"When aspiring musicians Lars (Ferrell) and Sigrit (McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for," a synopsis said.